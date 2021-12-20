Pak-Qatar ties flourishing, says CG

Mishal M Al-Ansari, the consul general of Qatar in Karachi, on Saturday hosted a reception at a hotel to celebrate the country’s national day in commemoration of the founder of the state, Sheikh Jassim Bin Muhammad Bin Thani.

The event was held under the slogan, ‘Ancestral Meadows: A Matter of Trust’. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was the chief guest at the event. Saeed Ghani, Moinuddin Haider and Barrister Murtaza Wahab were also present on the occasion. Armed forces representatives, diplomats of Gulf and other countries, and industrialists also attended the event and felicitated the Qatari consul general.

The Qatari diplomat explained that various memorandums of understanding had been signed between Qatar and Pakistan, including a long-term gas agreement, in 2021. He said the ties between Pakistan and Qatar were based on strong foundations of common faith and culture and they would flourish further.