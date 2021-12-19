324 uplift schemes okayed in 2021-22

LAHORE : Punjab Planning and Development Board (P&D) has approved a total of 324 development schemes in 46 meetings during the financial year 2021-22 so far.
Talking to the media here on Saturday, P&D Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that out of the total budget of Rs 560 billion, more than 470 billion had been approved for the schemes and the Finance Department Punjab released over Rs 446 billion, while more than Rs 442 billion had so far been spent. He said that the guidelines formulated by the Punjab chief minister had been followed to ensure speedy implementation of Annual Development Programme 2021-22.
A report on the rapid development process in the province by the P&D Board would also be sent to the Punjab CM soon, he said.
