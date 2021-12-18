Two injured in Bannu blast

BANNU: Two persons including a security man were injured in a blast near Sardikhel market on Friday, local sources said. Security personnel were on routine patrol when they came across a motorcycle, to which a bomb had been fitted. The device exploded, leaving a security personnel named Qadeer and a passer-by Attaulllah injured.
NEW DELHI: An Indian politician has sparked outrage after joking about rape in parliament. Ramesh Kumar, former...
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Friday that the adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution by consensus of the...
KARACHI: Health authorities in Karachi Friday confirmed detection of a another 'strongly-suspected' case of Omicron...
MQM-P would consider the invitation to meet Nawaz Sharif in London 'positively'
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar said Friday PMLN...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that with the available...
