Saturday December 18, 2021
By Our Correspondent
December 18, 2021
Two injured in Bannu blast

BANNU: Two persons including a security man were injured in a blast near Sardikhel market on Friday, local sources said. Security personnel were on routine patrol when they came across a motorcycle, to which a bomb had been fitted. The device exploded, leaving a security personnel named Qadeer and a passer-by Attaulllah injured.

