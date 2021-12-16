Babar slips to third place in T20I rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has lost his number one spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Rankings for batters.

The right-handed batter struggled in the first two T20Is against West Indies, scoring a duck and 7 in the first two matches of the series. He dropped to the third spot with England’s Dawid Malan and South Africa’s Aiden Markram overtaking him.

In the T20 bowling rankings, Shadab Khan has moved up one place to 9th position. Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is ranked 11th in the bowling rankings.

Babar slipped from eighth to ninth position in the Test rankings. Mohammad Rizwan climbed five places to 18th and Fawad Alam reached 20th spot.

Australia’s Steve Smith dropped to number three in the ICC Test Rankings for batters. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson fell to fourth place, while Virat Kohli retained his sixth spot.

Shaheen moved up from 5th to 3rd position, his best ever, on the back of his thrilling performance in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh.