Govt making mistake by holding talks with TTP: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Pakistan should not have skipped the US-hosted virtual summit on democracy.
More than 100 nations, including Pakistan, were invited to the two-day virtual summit on Dec 9-10. China, the United States’ principal rival, was not invited but Taiwan was.Bilawal asked the government not to make a mistake by holding parleys with the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP).
Responding to a question from a reporter in Karachi, Bilawal said that Pakistan was not in a position to “deprive” itself of any forum.“Even if an ally raises objections, we can raise their views and our views [at the forum] but we should never cede space.”
The PPP chairman said that in his opinion, this was a “mistake” at the foreign policy level.Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan desired not be a part of any political bloc but instead wanted to play its role in bridging the gaps between the US and China.
PESHAWAR: Sana Bahadur of the Pakistan Army defeated Mehvish Ali of the Bank of Khyber in the final of the Khyber...
NOWSHERA: The Nowshera Cantonment Board is set to arrange the three-day annual chrysanthemum festival at the historic...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari presided over a...
MARDAN: The general manager of the Premier Sugar Mills Mardan on Monday said the mills were facing closure due to the...
ISLAMABAD: With no possibility of the IMF’s Executive Board to approve $1 billion for Pakistan within the envisaged...
NOWSHERA: Differences have emerged in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ranks after the party withdrew candidature for...
Comments