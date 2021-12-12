Eain Yow Ng favourite for Asian title

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan prepares to host the Asian Individual Squash Championship (men and women) from December 15 at the Mushaf Ali Mir Compex, World No 18 Malaysian Eain Yow Ng starts as the favourite for the title.

Pakistan last hosted the event in 2012 when the then top twenty player Aamir Atlas defeated the best on his way to win the title. This time around however locals are facing an uphill task against in-form foreign players.

Eain Yow Ng just recently helped his country beat India in the final of Asian Team Championship. The Malaysian top player also accounted for Indian Saurav Ghosal in the Team Championship final and looks ready to repeat the feat in the individual event which begins with the main round on December 15. All the top seeds have been awarded bye in the first round.

The recent form of local players suggest Nasir could well pose a decent threat to all the foreigners in their quest to win the title.

The men’s event has a draw of 32 players whereas the women’s event has 16 players’ draw.

Surprisingly, India despite receiving the official invitation has decided to stay out of the competition. “Indian federation did not even apply for Pakistan visas. We had made all the arrangements,” a Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official said.

Apart from locals, a group of international ranking players from Hong Kong, Kuwait. Malaysia, Qatar. Sri Lanka has entered both men and women categories.

Malaysia has entered the competition with ten players (men and women) while there are eight players from Hong Kong, six from Sri Lanka, four from Kuwait and two from Qatar.

Besides Nasir, Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, Nasir lqbal, Farhan Zaman, Amaad Fareed and Israr Ahmed are representing Pakistan. Zynab Khan, NooruI Huda, Saima Shaukat, Anam Mustafa Aziz, NooruI Ain Ejaz and Komal Khan are in the run for women’s title.

Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) is the top seed while Qatar’s world No 30 Abdulla Mohammed E A Al-Tamimi (Qatar) is second. Tayyab (seeded third) who is also enjoying bye in the first round is expected to play against Israr in the second round.