Saturday December 11, 2021
World

Nicaragua switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

By AFP
December 11, 2021

Managua: Nicaragua switched diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China on Thursday in a diplomatic coup for Beijing as it seeks to isolate the democratic island it has vowed to one day seize. The announcement now leaves Taiwan with just 14 diplomatic allies but comes as Taipei strengthens ties with multiple unofficial Western friends including the United States.