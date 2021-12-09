15 LDA officials reshuffled

LAHORE: On the directions of LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar, around 15 LDA officials were reshuffled here on Wednesday.
As per a notification issued by LDA director administration, Deputy Director Asim Mushtaq has been transferred from Directorate of Housing III to V, Deputy Director Wazir Khan Virk has been transferred from Private Housing Schemes to Directorate of Housing VIII, Abbas has been posted in Directorate of Housing I, Deputy Director Mirza Faiz-ur-Rehman has been transferred from Directorate of Housing I to Housing II, Deputy Director Accounts Rizwan Shaukat has been transferred to Housing IX Directorate.
Assistant Director Musaddiq Shakir has been transferred from Directorate of Housing V to III while Assistant Mehtab Nabi has been posted in Directorate of Housing I. Staff Officer Adnan Shahid has been posted in Directorate Housing IV, Assistant Director Rai Junaid Hussain has been posted as State Officer in the Directorate of Housing VII, Assistant Director Wasim Haider has been given additional charge of Housing IX, Assistant Director Ahmed Rabbani has been posted in Directorate of Housing IX and Assistant Director Imran Akhtar has been posted in Directorate Housing IX.
