Collaborative efforts for sustainable future of disabled persons stressed

Islamabad : Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that collaborative efforts are required for ensuring the inclusive, accessible, and sustainable future of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

He said that parliament is a platform where all social welfare organisations which are taking steps for the welfare of PWDs can be facilitated.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony which was held in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) on Leadership and Participation of Persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world at the Parliament House here on Friday. He said that the Parliament of Pakistan is fully cognizant of socio-economic challenges faced by PWDs in society.

Addressing the participants, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that differently-abled people have immense potential and energy to contribute to the progress of the country.

He said that they are capable to perform all tasks but they need encouragement and assistance to make them a productive part of society. He said that facilitating the people with disabilities has been the priority of the incumbent government and the government is taking various steps to provide equal access to education and health and other basic facilities to them.

Appreciating the achievements of the National Assembly Special Committee on PWDs, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that there are a lot of organisations that are striving for facilitating PWDs and it has been his effort to bring all efforts in one direction on the platform of Parliament. He also resolved to support all welfare organizations which are trying to bring positive changes in the lives of PWDs.

Appraising the participants about his initiatives of the establishment of Alamabad Social welfare village at Swabi, he said that the people of Swabi have been gracious enough to grant on thousand Kanals for Alamabad welfare city in Swabi.