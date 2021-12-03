Pak soldier in UN mission embraces martyrdom

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani soldier, Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq, embraced martyrdom while serving in the United Nations Mission in Central African Republic (CAR).

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release, the funeral prayer of the martyred soldier was offered in his native town in Mian Channu, Khanewal, and he was buried with full military honours.

Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq had joined the UN Mission in February 2021. He was a brave and dedicated member of the Pakistan contingent ensuring protection of civilians in CAR and facilitating delivery of humanitarian assistance.

As many as 162 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of global mission for international peace and stability. Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq is survived by his wife and three sons.