Ombudsman orders early disposal of cases

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of advisors and consultants at his office to review their performance.

The meeting reviewed the pace of disposal of cases in 36 districts in a year. It also deliberated over the causes of case pendency in different areas and the pace of early disposal of public complaints through the platform of the ombudsman. The meeting noted that the ombudsman office is playing an important role in the solution of public problems in a free, fair and impartial manner which has resulted in enhancing public trust on public sector. Ombudsman Azam Suleman announced that a holistic strategy has been devised to monitor advisors' performance in the province. He directed for their availability in respective tehsils to provide prompt justice at the doorsteps of people. The advisors should ensure that the process of timely solution of public complaints is ensured and complainants are provided free and timely justice, he stressed. The participants maintained that pendency in some cases could occur due to non-cooperation of the institution concerned which may result in the delay in a timely solution of public problems. Ombudsman Azam Suleman directed that all such cases should be forwarded to head office Lahore, after a certain time limit, for legal action against the delinquent officials.