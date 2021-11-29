Appreciation ceremony in honour of high achievers held

Islamabad: An appreciation ceremony in honour of the high achievers of the year of International Islamic University (IIU) was held here at Faisal Masjid Campus, where Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi awarded shields and certificates to the achievers.

The ceremony was attended by 07 faculty members included in the evaluation sheet of the top 02 percent scientists of the world prepared by Stanford University California for the year 2021. These 7 IIUI faculty members included 6 from the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, including Dr Rahmat Elahi, Dr Tariq Javed, Dr Muhammad Sajid, Dr Ahmed Zeeshan, Dr Tahir Mahmood and Dr Nasir Ali. The seventh Faculty member was Dr Abdul Rashid, Director General, International Institute of Islamic Economics (IIIE). It was also attended by Hassan Ali Kasi, a student of Islamic Studies at IIUI who won a world recitation competition. He was awarded a shield and certificate by the IIUI president.

The ceremony was also joined by DG Shariah Academy, Prof. Dr Farkhanda Zia, who was awarded a shield for serving as Vice President Female Campus. The team of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) that worked for the launch of the portal of the Directorate of Distance Learning (DDL) was also awarded an appreciation shield in recognition of its untiring efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, IIU president said today is the day to honour the hard work, dedication and achievements of our officials. He said that we will keep honouring our best officials, alumni and students who will bring fame to this institution.

Dr Hathal said that the future of IIUI is bright. “I am optimistic that the coming years of the university will be all about its improved academic excellence, the best research and its active participation in international forums,” he said.

Discussing the improvements, IIUI president said that IIUI management believes in quality assurance, trained human resources and quality research. He said that in the coming months, professional training of the faculty for preparation of education programs and curriculum shall be started in pursuit of equipping our academic side according to contemporary requirements.

He urged the faculty members that they have chosen the sacred profession and they must teach with fairness, passion, and dedication. Dr Hathal also announced that a comprehensive reward policy is also being prepared under which prizes would be given to the 3 best programs, best researcher, best student, best teachers and best faculty of the university for the year.

IIUI president also called for disseminating positivity and maintained that negativity and pessimism ultimately lead towards disappointment. He opined that hard work never goes unpaid and we must also keep asking Allah to guide us in our actions.

Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President, Administration and Finance said on the occasion that IIUI president has set another vital example of encouraging hard work and achievement. He said such events help in motivating the officials to perform best with no sense of deprivation.

Dr Jumani said the university has been put on the track of progress and success and this ceremony is an omen and reflection of the reforms and vision of worthy IIU President. Congratulating the achievers, VP (A &F) also thanked IIU President for acknowledging the hard work and efforts of his ODL team.

Earlier, Prof. Dr Ayaz Afsar, Vice President, Academics in his welcome address thanked IIUI President for honouring the high achievers. He said the award receivers are the true asset of IIUI, who brought fame to their institution. He added that the gathering is celebrated by the success of our hard-working colleagues. He vowed that such encouraging activities shall continue to motivate the IIUI community.