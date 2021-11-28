PAF organises declamation contest

RISALPUR: The PAF organised the All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest-2021 at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur on Saturday. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest on the occasion.
The air chief lauded the talented youth of the premier academic institutions of Pakistan who participated in the contest.
First prize in English speech was awarded to Cadet Muhammad Ali of the PAF College Sargodha, while the first prize in Urdu speech was won by Cadet Usaid Usmani of the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.
ISLAMABAD: A cycle race -“Tour De Waziristan” being organized to promote tourism in the tribal region of South...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril on Saturday visited the Port of Manila, Philippines as part of goodwill...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has sought arguments on the maintainability of a suit filed by the Bank of Punjab ...
ISLAMABAD: Revamping tax system from regressive to progressive through changing culture at the Federal Board of...
KABUL: The Islamic Emirate Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund’s first public speech was aired on Saturday...
KABUL: Officials from the Ministry of Defense have said that they are working to form an independent air force that...