PAF organises declamation contest

RISALPUR: The PAF organised the All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest-2021 at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur on Saturday. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest on the occasion.

The air chief lauded the talented youth of the premier academic institutions of Pakistan who participated in the contest.

First prize in English speech was awarded to Cadet Muhammad Ali of the PAF College Sargodha, while the first prize in Urdu speech was won by Cadet Usaid Usmani of the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.