Afghan MoD pledges to build self-reliant air force

KABUL: Officials from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) have said that they are working to form an independent air force that would be be reliant on no country’s support, especially the United States, India and Pakistan.
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the acting defense minister, made the remarks on Friday at a meeting with Kabul airport personnel, saying the new air force will not need support of the US and regional countries.
“We will establish an air force that will not need the support of the US, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan,” he said.
Before this, the Islamic Emirate officials had said they will establish an army comprising 100,000 personnel.
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his visit to Pakistan last month, said Afghanistan needs a small but well-trained army.
