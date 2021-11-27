Urs of Shah Rukn-e-Alam from December 10

MULTAN: A three-day Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam will start from December 10. Addressing a meeting regarding the arrangements for the Urs, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said full hospitality would be extended to the visitors of the shrine.

He said arrangements would be made by formulating a comprehensive security and traffic plan. He said special trains and inter-city transport should be run on the occasion of the Urs. The DC asked Waste Management Company to keep the area neat and clean. Zonal Administrator Awqaf Muhammad Tariq and Dr Siddique Khan Qadri briefed the meeting on Urs arrangements.