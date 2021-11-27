Jobless media worker who committed suicide laid to rest

Fahim Mughal, a jobless media worker who had committed suicide due to unemployment and inflation on Thursday night, was laid to rest on Friday.

The father of six minor children was found hanged at a residential apartment in Block 16, Federal B Area, on Thursday night. Mughal had been driving a rickshaw to run his family since being fired by one of the media groups in Karachi in June.

Yousuf Plaza police and family said Mughal was fired from a media group few months ago, and later he took a loan of Rs60,000 and started driving a rickshaw to feed his family; however, he was unable to meet the expenses of his family due to the rising inflation rate and increasing petrol prices and finally decided to commit suicide.

He had made several requests through social media for a job, but in vain. When he failed to repay the loan, he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. His funeral prayers were offered near his house and he was laid to rest at a local graveyard.