Libya election body rejects Qadhafi son’s presidential bid

Tripoli: Libya’s electoral commission on Thursday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Qadhafi, son of slain dictator Moamer Qadhafi, to run in next month’s presidential election.

Other hopefuls still in the running include eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah and former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, as the commission said their submissions were valid.

The December 24 polls come as Libya seeks to turn a page on a decade of violence that has rocked the oil-rich nation since a Nato-backed uprising that toppled and killed Qadhafi in 2011.