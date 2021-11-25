Female journalist attacked

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants attacked female journalist Umbereen Fatima, the wife of journalist Ahmad Noorani in Ghaziabad area.
Umbereen Fatima was on her car with her daughter. Unidentified assailants struck the vehicle with an iron rod and shattered the car's screen.
"I have no enmity with anyone", said Umbereen Fatima.
Ghaziabad police registered a case of the incident.
