PESSI employees rewarded on performance

LAHORE: Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) organised a ceremony to honour the top performers of the department on Wednesday.

Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan was the chief guest on this occasion whereas Secretary Labour Liaqat Ali and Commissioner PESSI Syed Bilal Haider also attended the ceremony. Minister distributed souvenirs, certificates and cash prizes of Rs 10 million among the PESSI employees who performed well throughout the year.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the process of digitisation is going in full swing in the Labour Dept. All the data of registered labourers is being digitised and department is going to provide ‘Mazdoor Card’ linked with bank account to every registered labourer. The minister said that a large number of industrial units registered themselves with PESSI during self-assessment and amnesty scheme this year. PESSI issued social security cards to more than three lakh labourers and their registration went up by 40 percent during the last three years, he said. The department is working to devise a mechanism for providing health facilities and pension to retired labourers, he said.

Secretary Labour said instructions have been given to officers to get 20 million registration targets by the end of 2022. School council committees have been established in Labour Welfare Schools to solve their problems on war footings. Such committees would also be established in social security hospitals comprising of representatives from labour unions, chambers of commerce and local people to solve the problems, the secretary said.

Official awarded: A cash reward and a certificate of appreciation was announced for Front Desk Officer Faisal posted at the Gulshan-e-Ravi police station. Faisal had refused to accept the bribe, on which the DIG Operations announced the cash reward and certificate of appreciation for the official.

Open court: An open court was held at DIG Operations office in which 35 citizens informed him about their problems. The DIG issued orders for immediate action after verification to the officers concerned. Eight policemen also appeared for leave and welfare.