Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s three-day Urs in Lahore concludes

LAHORE: The first three-day Urs celebrations of the TLP founder Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi concluded Sunday night with party leadership declaring that their struggle against the government successful and appealing to their supporters to get ready for election campaign in the next polls.

The Urs was held on Multan Road outside the Masjid Rehmatul Lil Alameen and shrine of Allama Khadim Rizvi which was participated by thousands of supporters, workers and dignitaries coming from all parts of the country.

The main Multan Road remained closed for four days from Yateem Khana Chowk to Sabzazar Chowk as tight security measures were taken by authorities. High-level government officials visited the venue while Elite Police personnel remained on guard along with the regular police contingents.

The concluding Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference at the Urs was addressed by top TLP leadership including its chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi, naib ameer Syed Zaheerul Hasan Shah, members of Shoora including Allama Shafiq Ameeni, Maulana Farooqul Hasan Qadri, Allama Wazir Ali Saifi, Abdul Sattar Saeedi and others. The PTI leaders including Senator Ijaz Chaudhry also attended the Urs, while Abdullah Gul, head of Tanzim Naujawanan and son of former ISI chief Gen Hameed Gul also attended the Urs.

Addressing the concluding conference, Saad Rizvi asserted that TLP workers and their families have remained victorious against the oppressing government. He showered praises for the families of martyrs, wounded and arrested workers, saying the mothers, wives, sisters and daughters of the TLP members have earned successes and huge blessings for rendering great sacrifices. He reminded them that struggle for Namoos-e-Risalat has just begun and a long road was ahead them. He said now the struggle is for ensuring that TLP boxes would not remain empty and ballots count should be so much that no power could dare raise hands against the party.

He expressed gratitude for all the religious leaders and officials who played their role in the struggle of the TLP, including Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s former chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman.