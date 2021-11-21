Long lost industry

Pakistan has a number of tourism spots: Ghanadara, Mohenjo Daro, Mughal buildings, shrines of Buddhist, Sikh, and Sufi saints. Unfortunately, however, the 9/11 attacks, critical law and order situation, suicidal attacks and minimal investment in this sector hindered the industry’s growth.

Now, Pakistan has benefitted itself by winning the hearts of a huge number of Sikhs across the world by building the Kartarpur corridor. On November 19, more than 12000 domestic and foreign devotees of Baba Guru Nanak visited Nankana Sahib on the eve of his 552nd birthday celebrations. The move is a politically and socially appreciable one, and has been welcomed by all. Moreover, it will also boost the faltering tourism industry of Pakistan.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib