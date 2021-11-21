Long lost industry

Pakistan has a number of tourism spots: Ghanadara, Mohenjo Daro, Mughal buildings, shrines of Buddhist, Sikh, and Sufi saints. Unfortunately, however, the 9/11 attacks, critical law and order situation, suicidal attacks and minimal investment in this sector hindered the industry’s growth.
Now, Pakistan has benefitted itself by winning the hearts of a huge number of Sikhs across the world by building the Kartarpur corridor. On November 19, more than 12000 domestic and foreign devotees of Baba Guru Nanak visited Nankana Sahib on the eve of his 552nd birthday celebrations. The move is a politically and socially appreciable one, and has been welcomed by all. Moreover, it will also boost the faltering tourism industry of Pakistan.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nankana Sahib
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the degrading quality of Lahore’s air. This is not a...
The National Saving Centre, Poonch House, has been renovated only once since 1992. Due to a lack of space, people have...
You can no longer walk on the footpaths of Islamabad. On footpaths between Trail 3 and D-Chowk, there are at least...
This refers to the letter 'No cakewalk’ by Nouraiz Abbaa. The writer has rightly highlighted the serious challenges...
November 19 is celebrated as International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. Pakistan was ranked at 153 out of 156...
It was the West that benefited the most from the Industrial Revolution, but it is developing countries that are now at...