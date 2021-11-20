Chitral University asked to expedite work on main campus

MINGORA: Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul Islam has directed the administration of the University of Chitral to expedite work on the construction of main campus.

Presiding over a meeting, the officials said: “The federal and provincial governments have allocated funds for the construction of the main campus of the University of Chitral. The district administration should work diligently in this regard and ensure the provision of land for the construction of the university as soon as possible.”

The establishment of the university is a mega project for Chitral and it should not be delayed at all, the commissioner said while presiding over the meeting at his office in Saidu Sharif.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada, Senator Falak Naz, Member Provincial Assembly Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor University of Chitral Dr Zahir Shah, Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Muhammad Ali and other officers from Upper and Lower Chitral attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the construction of the University of Chitral and a detailed briefing was given to the meeting by the vice-chancellor.

The meeting was informed that land has been selected at Seen Lusht area in Lower Chitral and funds have been released from relevant forums for construction of the campus.

Zaheerul Islam thanked the members of the Senate, National and provincial assemblies from Chitral for their contribution and interest in speedy construction work. The meeting proposed a sub-campus in Upper Chitral, which was agreed upon by the forum.

He issued orders to the university administration to initiate work on a sub-campus in Upper Chitral. He said that the education rate in Upper Chitral is better than several other districts and providing higher education opportunities there is a need of the hour.