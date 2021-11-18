 
close
Thursday November 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Boris faces grilling from MPs

By AFP
November 18, 2021

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling on Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions ran high within his Conservative party due to his proposals to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work.

With opposition parties on the attack and rank-and-file Tory MPs unhappy, the quizzing from the heads of parliament’s cross-party select committees at 1500 GMT could be the least of his worries.