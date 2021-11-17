Businessman murdered in Naushahro Feroze

SUKKUR: A local businessman was shot dead by some unidentified assailants at Tharo Shah in Naushahro Feroze district on Tuesday. Reports said some unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead a local businessman Munawwar Suhag at Tharo Shah in district Naushahro Feroze, when he was going back home. The local police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. They added that an investigation was underway to dig out the reason of his murder that would help arrest criminals.
