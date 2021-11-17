Indian troops martyr four Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri businessmen and a civilian in cold blood in Srinagar. The Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan strongly condemned extrajudicial killing in held Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred a cement trader Altaf Ahmad Bhat, a property dealer, a tea stall owner and civilian during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

A family member of martyred Altaf Ahmad Bhat said that the martyr had a cement shop at Hyderpora and was killed in unprovoked firing by the troops in the area. “Altaf was the owner of the complex and was killed in cold blood. We are protesting at the Barzulla demanding his body,” he added.

Speaking to the media martyr Altaf’s niece Saima Bhat said that her uncle was a common man and was not involved in any militant activity as claimed by the police. “My uncle has been murdered. He was used as a human shield in a staged encounter. He runs a hardware shop and owns the complex where the forces had come for checking,” said Saima.

Meanwhile the killings triggered protest in Burzalla area of the city and demanded bodies of the victims. The protesters said that Indian troops are killing innocent Kashmiris under a recently carved policy by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of another four Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

At least 25 Kashmiris have been martyred in fake encounters and so-called ‘cordon and search operations’ by Indian occupation forces since 1st October 2021, the Foreign Office said in a statement.