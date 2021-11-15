 
close
Monday November 15, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

World Philosophy Day on Thursday

By APP
November 15, 2021

Islamabad: World Philosophy Day will be marked on November 18 across the globe including Pakistan to honour philosophical reflections around the world.

It is a day for people to share thoughts, openly explore and discuss new ideas and inspire public debate or discussion on society’s challenges. World Philosophy Day is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) initiative that draws people around the world to engage in shared reflection on contemporary issues.