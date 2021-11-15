World Philosophy Day on Thursday

Islamabad: World Philosophy Day will be marked on November 18 across the globe including Pakistan to honour philosophical reflections around the world.
It is a day for people to share thoughts, openly explore and discuss new ideas and inspire public debate or discussion on society’s challenges. World Philosophy Day is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) initiative that draws people around the world to engage in shared reflection on contemporary issues.
