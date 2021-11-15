 
Monday November 15, 2021
World

Storms in Egypt leave three dead

By AFP
November 15, 2021

CAIRO: Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.

Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said.