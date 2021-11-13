Govt warned against ‘interfering’ in affairs of madaris

MANSEHRA: The heads of various madaris in Hazara division on Friday demanded the government to stay away from interfering in the affairs of the seminaries.

“We will foil all conspiracies being hatched against the independence of the seminaries as we have been imparting the religious and contemporary education but the government even then wants to change our curriculum, which is unacceptable to us at any cost,” Maulana Hussain Ahmad, the head of Wafaqul Madaris, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told a convention here.

Former lawmaker Mufti Kifayatullah and prominent religious scholars, including Qazi Khalil Ahmad, Maulana Syed Chiraghuddin Shah, Maulana Abdul Qudoos, Maulana Faizul Bari, Maulana Qari Seed Abdullah and others, also addressed the convention.

Maulana Hussain Ahmad said that the government was trying to divide the seminaries to enforce its pro-western agenda. “We will never tolerate seizure of our accounts, geo-profiling and raids on seminaries in the garb of registration,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Kifayatullah said that the government should honour its agreement which it signed with the alliance of all seminaries’ organisations on August 29, 2019.

“We will never allow the government to enforce the Financial Action Task Force’s introduced act as this is a conspiracy against the seminaries and mosques in the country,” he maintained.

The participants of the convention through a resolution declared the domestic violence and proposed change of religion act contrary to Islamic injections and demanded its immediate withdrawal.