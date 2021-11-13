Merged districts’ uplift funds: Missing record issue reverberates in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The issue of missing record of billions of rupees funds for merged districts was raised in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday as the House admitted an adjournment motion for discussion on the matter.

The identical adjournment motions of independent MPA from North Waziristan Mir Kalam Khan and Nighat Orakzai of the Pakistan People’s Party was unanimously admitted for discussion.

Both the MPAs in their motions revealed that the Senate standing committee had found that the record of Rs43 billion meant for uplift of merged districts in the financial year 2018, 2019 and 2020 was missing.

Seeking discussion on the issue, the movers said it was ironic that the funds meant for development of the hitherto neglected tribal areas were being embezzled.

They said objections were being raised over the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) because the funds meant for the development were misappropriated.

The murder of social activist from Malakand Muhammad Zada also echoed in the assembly as Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from the area demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.

After recitation from the Holy Quran, MPA Pir Musawwir Shah on a point of order raised the issue of killing of Muhammad Zada.

He said the late social activist and journalist was shot dead along with PPP activist Umar Hayat in Dargai tehsil on 8 November.

The lawmaker said that they used to raise their voice against drug mafia and anti-social activities in Malakand district. He said the strong voice against anti-social activities was silenced. The incident triggered protests and angry people blocked the main highway for hours.

Though the chief minister suspended the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner and there were reports of arrests, there was still anger among the people who demanded exemplary punishment for the killers.

Musawwir Shah asked for legislation to award capital punishment to those involved in drugs business and anti-social activities.

He demanded compensation for the bereaved family. Fateha was also offered for the departed soul.

Humera Khatoon, through her call attention notice, demanded a ban on music in private vehicles carrying students.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Substance (amendment) Bill, 2021 and the KP Waqf Properties (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were also introduced in the House.

The passage of KP Provincially Administered Tribal Areas Levies Force (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was deferred for further consultation over the amendments proposed by Inayatullah Khan of JI and Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP. The discussion on inflation was taking place when the session was adjourned till November 22 for lack of quorum.