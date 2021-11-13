Illegal structures razed

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad Friday demolished various illegal structures in Allama Iqbal Town and Sabzazar areas. According to a spokesperson for the LDA, the Authority demolished illegal sports club on plot number 51, Block G, an illegal structure in Block K and D at Sabzazar and sealed a building on Multan Road. The Authority also demolished illegal shops in Huma Block, Kashmir Block and removed shutters in Jahanzeb Block of Allama Iqbal Town.