Cameron Diaz returns to action in Netflix’s ‘Bad Day’

Cameron Diaz continues to stretch her acting muscles after 'Back in Action' release

Cameron Diaz is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy Bad Day, following her return to acting in Back in Action after a seven-year hiatus.

The 52-year-old actress, who officially announced her retirement from acting back in 2018, is once again making her way to the big screen.

According to Netflix’s official press release, “Diaz will star as a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life.”

This update comes after the Bad Teacher star reflected on her return to the industry following her work in Back in Action.

In an exclusive conversation with Empire last month, The Other Woman actress said, “I don’t know how I view it. It’s hard to say. If I say it then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to go on the floors this fall in New York and New Jersey.