Sudan forces fire tear gas against protests

Khartoum: Sudanese security forces on Sunday fired tear gas at multiple anti-coup rallies, with protesters in several cities joining a call for two-days of civil disobedience against last month’s military takeover.

Hundreds of anti-coup protesters rallied on Sunday in the capital Khartoum, as well as in its twin city of Omdurman, Wad Madni to the south, and the northern city of Atbara. "The authority belongs to the people", protesters chanted, calling "no, no to military rule", and demanding a "civilian government".

Nationwide anti-coup protests have occurred since the October 25 power grab by the army, but have been met by a deadly crackdown. At least 14 demonstrators have been killed and about 300 wounded, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudan’s Doctors.

"Protesters barricaded the streets, set car tyres ablaze, called out against the military rule, and chanted that civilian government is the people’s choice," said Hoda Othman, who witnessed protests in Omdurman on Sunday.

Almost two weeks ago Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, as well as the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council -- that was supposed to lead the country toward full civilian rule.

Burhan also declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan’s civilian leadership. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was briefly detained, but later placed under effective house arrest.

Sunday’s rallies followed calls for two-days of civil disobedience made by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella of unions which were also instrumental in the 2018-2019 protests which led to the ouster of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

"The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup," the SPA said, vowing "no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy". In Khartoum eastern Burri district, protesters built burning barricades of tyres.

"Security forces later dispersed the protest by firing tear gas and began removing the barricades," said protester Mosab Abdalla. Earlier on Sunday, dozens of teachers rallied against the army outside the education ministry in Khartoum.

"We organised a silent stand against the decisions by Burhan," said geography teacher Mohamed al-Amin, who took part in the protest. "Police came and fired tear gas at us, though we were simply standing on the streets and carrying banners." There were no confirmed reports of casualties but about 87 teachers have been detained, according to the SPA.