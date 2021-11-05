TLP protests: Punjab govt transfers 30 police officers

LAHORE: In the wake of violent protests of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Punjab government has transferred 30 officers in a clean sweep of Lahore police commanders.

There were rumours about another major reshuffle in the Punjab Police over very poor management of violent protests and long march by the TLP and the Punjab chief minister interviewed three officers for the slot of CCPO on Wednesday.

Senior officers of Lahore, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura Police were under criticism after the TLP long march and riots which led to the martyrdom of 3 cops and injuries to over 70 officials. The Punjab CM and the Law minister held several meetings with the IGP and finalized the names of officers for immediate removal.

On Thursday, The Punjab government issued a notification of transfer and posting of 18 officers including CCPO Lahore Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Suhail Chaudhry, who was posted 2 months back, SSP Operations Ismail Kharak, DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal and SSP Investigations Mansoor Aman. According to the notification, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been transferred and posted as additional inspector general of Police Logistics & Procurement vice Shahid Hanif already transferred and posted as additional inspector general of Police PHP, while Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, additional inspector general of Police Investigation Branch Punjab, has been posted as CCPO Lahore and DIG (Crimes) Investigation Branch Munir Ahmad Sheikh has been given additional charge of the office of additional IG Investigation Punjab till further orders.