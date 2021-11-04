PAF ready to respond to any challenge: Air chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Air Force attaches utmost importance to its operational preparedness and remains ready to respond to any challenge to the national security.

He was addressing the participants of the 23rd National Security Workshop from the National Defence University who visited the Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Wednesday. The contingent was led by Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, DG ISSRA, NDU. A briefing on “Organization of PAF and nature of its operations” was given to the visiting participants of the National Security Workshop. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, while addressing the participants, said that Air and Space power has always been the decisive enabler of operations in the land and maritime environments. Referring to the regional geo-political environment, he said that the PAF is fully cognisant of the security challenges and is actively pursuing its operational development plans.

Later, the air chief also interacted with the participants of Security Workshop and answered their questions. The visiting members of the National Security Workshop included parliamentarians, faculty members and senior military as well as civil officers.