JS Bank, Gohar Group join heads

ISLAMABAD: JS Bank has joined hands with Gohar Villas to provide home financing at minimal markup rates under the government of Pakistan’s Markup Subsidy Scheme, backed by the State Bank of Pakistan.
The agreement was signed between JS Bank Head of Secured Lending Fahad Siddiqui and Gohar Group of Companies Chairman Hanif Gohar, in the presence of JS Bank Distribution Head of Consumer Lending Zulfiqar Lehri and Gohar Group CEO Asmaar Sheikh, Chief Manager Emran Pathan, and Chief Manager/CFO Talal Bin Majid.
Siddiqui said, “Our home financing strategy is aligned with the vision of the government of Pakistan and SBP to promote affordable housing across the nation. JS Bank is the largest conventional home loan providing bank in Pakistan and we remain committed to maintain our leadership position in the housing finance space through best-in-class product offerings and helping our valued clients become homeowners.”
Hanif Gohar said, “We are delighted to partner with JS Bank to offer home financing to our valued customers. Our mission has always been to empower the Pakistani people with homeownership and JS Bank’s innovative offerings, including attractive home loan rates and faster approvals, will ease the journey towards that goal.”
JS Bank has taken this crucial step to provide flexible loans to the home buyers of today, making it possible for them to borrow as much as 90 percent of the property’s value and hence bringing home ownership within the reach of many who would not be able to afford it otherwise.
