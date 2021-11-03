 
Wednesday November 03, 2021
World

Five killed in South Sudan plane crash

By AFP
November 03, 2021

JUBA: Five people were killed on Tuesday when a cargo plane carrying fuel for the UN’s World Food Programme crashed near South Sudan’s capital Juba, airport officials said. The aircraft -- a Soviet-era Antonov An-26 transport plane -- crashed shortly after taking off from Juba’s international airport, killing everyone onboard.