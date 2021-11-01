 
Monday November 01, 2021
Cave-in during training traps 15 Brazil firefighters

By AFP
November 01, 2021
BrasÃ­lia: Fifteen Brazilian firefighters were trapped early on Sunday when the roof of a cave where they were training collapsed in the state of Sao Paulo. The accident occurred as a group of 26 firefighters were on a training exercise in a cave in the city of Altinopolis, the Sao Paulo fire department said on Twitter.