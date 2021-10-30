99pc pass Inter Part-I exam

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Friday declared the result of Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2021, according to which, overall pass percentage was 99.22%.

Around 155,287 candidates appeared in the annual examination of which 154,077 candidates were successful except for those who did not appear in the exam. It is pertinent to mention that the results were announced in line with Promotion Policy as the candidates had appeared in the optional subjects only. The marks secured by the candidates in optional subjects were reflected in the compulsory subjects as per the policy.