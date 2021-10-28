Nine killed in road accidents

SUKKUR: Nine people were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur and Mirpurkhas regions on Wednesday. Two sisters Fatima and Shumaila Kaladi were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck on the Indus Highway near Shikarpur while their brothers Sanaullah and Amaar were injured. In a collision between a car and a passenger van on the Tando Adam-Hyderabad Road, three-year-old Mahnoor and her six-month-old brother Mian Moosa were killed while their mother Javeria and father Naveed were injured. Five passengers of the van were also injured. In Khairpur, in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck, Mumtaz Khatoon was killed and Janghal Khan and Hazar Khan were injured. Police said the victims belonged to Shikarpur. In Naushehro Feroz, in a collision between a motorcycle and a donkey cart, Shakil Ahmed Solangi was killed. In Nawabshah, a woman and her son were killed in an accident.