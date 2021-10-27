Rajasthan school teacher fired for celebrating Pak victory

JAIPUR: A private school teacher in Rajasthan was expelled on account of her celebrating Pakistan’s victory in the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, reported foreign media on Tuesday.

The school sent a notice dated October 25 announcing immediate termination of her duties in the school. Nafeesa Attari was a teacher at the Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

After India lost at the Dubai International Stadium, Nafeesa took to WhatsApp and uploaded a status with a snap of her TV screen displaying Pakistan’s victory moment. In the caption, she wrote, “Jeet Gaye. We won.”

A local news channel, Udaipur News, shared Nafeesa’s statements regarding the entire incident. In the video, she explained that she is not a Pakistan supporter and the status she uploaded was in regards to a friendly bet she placed within her house. “I am an Indian, and I love India as much as anybody else. It is a mistake which I realised later and deleted the status,” she said. Explaining the context of the message, Nafeesa said that she took the message as a joke because of the emoji attached at the end of the message and replied accordingly.