NACTA huddle discusses ways to counter violent extremism

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) held a meeting with stakeholders and officials of law enforcement agencies on Tuesday to review and improve policies drawn up under the National Action Plan to counter violent extremism.

Officials said NACTA conducted an expert consultation session was conducted at the Central Police Office in Karachi on formulating a National Counter Violent Extremism Policy 2021. Additional IG Asif Saifullah Paracha (PSP), member policy, NACTA, was in the chair.

The meeting was attended by experts from all walks of life, including academia, culture, showbiz, religion, minority and civil society, as well as by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh chief Omar Shahid Hamid and a deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Special Branch Sindh.

The NACTA member policy highlighted the background and significance of the National Counter Violent Extremism Policy 2021 and the role of the authority in light of the revised National Action Plan 2021.

The participants appreciated the role of NACTA to take on board all segments of society, and stressed the need for the creation of similar forums to address core issues. They said Additional IG Saifullah had been directed by the Government of Pakistan to hold a meeting with stakeholders and officials of the provinces on new policies of NAP, and compile a comprehensive report to counter violent extremism.

The officials discussed how to control violent extremism and what policies should be formulated for the purpose. The stakeholders and officials gave suggestions for what developments should be made in the education sector, which is also a part of NAP, and discussed issues related to social media. They also discussed what policies should be adopted to safeguard the minorities and resolve their issues in Pakistan.