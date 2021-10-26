Medical students want exams delayed

PESHAWAR: The first-year students of medical colleges on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the holding of examination without completing the course. They urged the authorities to conduct the examination after two months.

The office-bearers of the Medical Students Union led the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. The speakers said the government should give them time due to the coronavirus pandemic. They said the course of studies should be completed first instead of announcing examination.