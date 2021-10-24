Transgender person shot dead

CHARSADDA: A man allegedly shot dead a transgender person in Tehsil Bazar in the limits of City Police Station, police said on Saturday.

They said that accused Shah Faisal first exchanged harsh words with the transgender person identified as Javed alias Gulalai, a resident of Swabi district, and then opened fire on him.

The police said that the victim sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the body of the slain transvestite was handed over to the relatives after medico-legal formalities.