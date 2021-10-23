Rs5.5 bn package to introduce jail reforms: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Rs5.5 billion prison package would introduce important reforms in jails to revamp the 127 years old jail system. In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister said the government was paying attention to reforming the prisoners as useful organ of the society.

While giving details of the prison package, the CM added that geysers were being installed in jails and the inmates would be allowed to keep mattresses, blankets and pillows. Similarly, air coolers, exhaust fans, lights and additional fans would also be fitted to provide a conducive atmosphere to the prisoners.

Alongside, recreational and educational facilities, as well as daycare centres, would be provided to women detainees and their children of up to six years of age. Meanwhile, protection of rights of juvenile offenders would be ensured and no one will be allowed to exploit them, he continued.

The chief minister announced that medical camps would be set up every month in jails for prisoners' medical check-up. The government has changed the lunch and dinner timings, he appended. It is sanguine that different ceremonies were held in jails in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) and prizes were distributed among the position holders.

The CM pointed out that the service structure of jails staff was being improved and added that prison security allowance equal to one additional basic pay will be given to jail staff along with salaries and allowances. A sum of Rs2.77 billion would be spent on this package, he told and added that permission had been granted to upgrade the posts of jail warden, head warden and chief warden with an amount of Rs92.4 million. An amount of Rs106.4 million would be spent to provide 21 operational vehicles to prisons department, he added. The Punjab government has upgraded the jail martyrs package and the children of martyrs of Punjab Prison Service would be given government employment, he informed.

Meanwhile, scholarships, dowry funds and medical allowance would also be given to children of jail employees in partnership with PPF, he said. Two vans will be provided to every jail and a total of 72 vans will be given with an amount of Rs914 million, he stated. Besides, Rs71.7 million would be spent to repair 287 vans in different jails. No past government paid heed to ameliorate a lot of the prisoners and jail officials. It is hoped that the prison package would introduce far-reaching reforms in the jails, concluded the CM.

The chief minister termed opposition's protest an attempt of self-projection, saying that the opposition parties have lost their credibility among masses.

In a statement, he said there was no room for agitational politics and the opposition was only deceiving masses in the garb of protest against price-hike. In fact, added the chief minister, the power-hungry opposition's approach was contrary to the national interests as it had no regard for the masses.

The chief minister said that the government was fully aware of the people's problems and every step was being taken to solve them. The district price control committees have been activated to stabilise the prices and sustained efforts will be continued to control prices, he added.