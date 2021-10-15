Basharat wants early implementation of LG transition plan

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat Thursday chaired a meeting of the provincial committee for the transition plan of Local Governments (LGs) at the Civil Secretariat here and stressed early implementation of the transition plan. Local Government Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal gave a briefing on various aspects of the plan. Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din and officers concerned were also present. The meeting reviewed implementation of the local government transition plan in the light of the Supreme Court decision.

The LGs secretary said that implementation of the transition plan had been started as per the orders of the Supreme Court. He assured the meeting that all matters would be resolved smoothly in a phased manner. Raja Basharat ordered for preparing an inventory of assets, vehicles, and the staff already shifted to local governments under Punjab Local Government Act 2019.