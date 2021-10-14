Future of farming

The time has come to switch from conventional farming to organic farming. When the Indian state Sikkim can emerge as the first state in the world that is 100 percent organic, why not Sindh? The government should launch an ‘organic mission’ with a clear road map, eventually bringing the entire province of Sindh to organic farming.
There should be a curb -- and eventual ban -- on the sale and use of chemical pesticides in the province. These chemicals have played havoc with both the fertility of the soil and the health of farmers and consumers. Moreover, there is a need to fine-tune farming practices to meet local production conditions and satisfy local markets. To achieve all this, unwavering political commitment is needed. The question is: where can Pakistan find the dedicated political leadership needed to carry out this plan?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
