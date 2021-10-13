Senate body delegation meets CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: A delegation, comprising seven members of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence headed by its Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed, visited Joint Staff Headquarters on Tuesday and met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza.

The committee received a comprehensive briefing on Roles and Functioning of Joint Staff Headquarters, work plan of the Tri- Services, security environment and defence forces efforts for peace and stability.