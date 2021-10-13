COVID-19 claims five more lives, 62 test positive

Rawalpindi : The fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is still continuing claiming significant number of lives from this region of the country as another five COVID-19 patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of deaths so far caused by the virus from the region to 2,117.

It is, however, encouraging that both the number of patients being tested positive from the region and the positivity rate of the infection being recorded in the twin cities have been registering a downward trend showing that the fourth wave has started losing its intensity.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 62 new patients have been reported positive for the illness from the twin cities taking tally to 141,981.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that a total of 944 tests were conducted in Rawalpindi district of which 15 patients were diagnosed with the infection in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 1.58 per cent. The positivity rate of COVID-19 from the federal capital was also recorded around 1.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The virus, however, has claimed four more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 1,184 while as many as 14 new patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally from the district to 35,780 of which 34,275 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 321 on Tuesday of which 27 confirmed patients were admitted to different healthcare facilities in town while 294 were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, one patient died of COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours that took the COVID-19 death toll from the federal capital to 933 while confirmation of another 48 patients positive from ICT took tally to 106,201 of which 103,284 patients had recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 1,984 on Tuesday after recovery of 74 patients in the last 24 hours.