Nawaz’s ex-secretary dies from dengue

LAHORE : Qamar-uz-Zaman, secretary of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away in Lahore due to dengue. He was admitted to a hospital with dengue fever a couple of days ago. His condition went critical for two days and he died on Tuesday. PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of Qamar-uz-Zaman and said that Qamar’s relationship with Sharif family started with his father Mian Sharif. May Allah Almighty grant him a high position in Heaven and give patience to his family.