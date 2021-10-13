Nawaz’s ex-secretary dies from dengue

LAHORE : Qamar-uz-Zaman, secretary of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away in Lahore due to dengue. He was admitted to a hospital with dengue fever a couple of days ago. His condition went critical for two days and he died on Tuesday. PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of Qamar-uz-Zaman and said that Qamar’s relationship with Sharif family started with his father Mian Sharif. May Allah Almighty grant him a high position in Heaven and give patience to his family.
LAHORE : The Punjab government allocated imported sugar quota to three districts of the province despite the fact it...
LAHORE : All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education in Punjab are most likely to announce the results...
LAHORE : A female assistant to an advocate was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Johar Town police limits...
LAHORE : Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab...
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting in the Chief Minister Office here on Tuesday. The...
LAHORE :Central Business District Development Authority will install sewerage water treatment plants to link its...