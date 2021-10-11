Official prices of perishable items not implemented

LAHORE:The district administration has failed to implement official prices of vegetables, fruits and other edibles and has kept focusing on showing performance online instead of taking practical steps.

Deputy Commissioner and assistant commissioners are busy showing price control performance on their twitter handles while on ground official rate list is not implemented anywhere in city. Overcharging continued and low quality and rotten perishables were sold in markets. Price control falls directly under the industry ministry while the industry minister and secretary of the department are not taking any action to provide relief to the consumers.

The price of chicken (live bird) increased by Rs22 per kg, it was fixed at Rs248 per kg, while it was sold at Rs250 to 270 per kg and chicken meat by Rs47 per kg, fixed at Rs360 per kg and sold Rs380 to 500 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs53 to 55 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs43 to 45 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs2 one per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade at Rs37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and C-grade at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, and C-grade at Rs38 to 40 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. The price of garlic local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg, garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs275 to 285 per kg, and Thai at Rs210 to 220 per kg, both sold at Rs320 to 360 per kg. Spinach was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of lemon local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs175 to 180 per kg, not sold, lemon Chinese was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg. Lady finger was further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs92 to 160 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100 to 130 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg. The price of banana A-category was increased by Rs3 per dozen, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs42 to 44 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs33 to 35 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 50 per dozen.

Pomegranate local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 240 per kg, Pomegranate Qandahari by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 220 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs285 to 295 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

Peer was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs83 to 86 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Guava was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg. Sweet fruit was further increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs150 to 155 per dozen, sold at Rs200 to 250 per dozen.

Persimmon was unchanged at Rs105 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 150 per kg. Sweet potato was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.